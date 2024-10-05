Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 0.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 23,571.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Nasdaq by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Nasdaq
In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Stock Down 1.1 %
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.