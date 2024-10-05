Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 10,745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Halpern Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $95.64. 1,074,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,714. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.