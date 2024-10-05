iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 375,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,972. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.