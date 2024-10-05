Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

APD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 924,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $302.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.