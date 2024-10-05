Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Decreased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.79. The stock had a trading volume of 468,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $264.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

