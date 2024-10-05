Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.46. 5,695,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
