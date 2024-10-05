Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

BIDU traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.46. 5,695,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Dbs Bank downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

