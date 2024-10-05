iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SUB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

