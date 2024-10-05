SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,813 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,668,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,920. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

