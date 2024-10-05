Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,654 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.10. 1,334,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

