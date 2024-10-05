B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of COLD opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

