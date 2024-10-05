B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,901 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

