B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,630 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.