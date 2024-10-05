FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 851.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

