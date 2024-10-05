First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Position Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 117,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FPEI stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

