Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Illumina by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.05.

Illumina Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $148.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

