B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $824,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,255,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 495,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,270,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

