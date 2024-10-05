GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Holdings Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,089 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.