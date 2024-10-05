B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,418 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,318,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $407.04 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.66.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

