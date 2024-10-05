2,722 Shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Navigator by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 137,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DNB Markets started coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.92 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Navigator

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.