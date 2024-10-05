B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,260 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.