Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 277 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,191,000 after purchasing an additional 193,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alamo Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 344,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $175.76 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

