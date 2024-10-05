Quarry LP Purchases 478 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1,291.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

