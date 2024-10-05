Quarry LP Makes New $48,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFX opened at $239.18 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

