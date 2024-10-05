Quarry LP Purchases 787 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2,810.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after acquiring an additional 879,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after buying an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,003,189.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,923.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.