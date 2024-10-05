NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 14,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,306,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.