B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,222 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

