Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,188 shares of company stock worth $1,094,076. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

