Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after purchasing an additional 556,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

