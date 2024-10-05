Quarry LP Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,105 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 124,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHD opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

