Quarry LP Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,105 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 124,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the last quarter.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHD opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.05.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.