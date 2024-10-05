Quarry LP Has $57,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

