Quarry LP Makes New $57,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 23.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

