nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 341.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 937,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $51,781,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 159.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,201,000 after acquiring an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 547,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE NVT opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

