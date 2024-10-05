426 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Atkore by 895.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 829.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 2,658.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $194.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

