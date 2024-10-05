Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

