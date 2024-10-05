Quarry LP Increases Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 116,355 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 95,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,846.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at $507,846.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,604.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,976 shares of company stock worth $583,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.83 million. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

