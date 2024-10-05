Quarry LP Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quarry LP bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 647 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 35,497.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after buying an additional 3,197,092 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 1,095.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after buying an additional 3,001,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of CRH opened at $89.11 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $94.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.77%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

