Quarry LP Has $53,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.94 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

