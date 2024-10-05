Quarry LP Has $49,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quarry LP lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,187,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,508.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,508.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $931,502 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

