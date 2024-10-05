Quarry LP Purchases 873 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

View Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $43.74 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.