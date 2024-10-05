Quarry LP Buys 229 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

