Quarry LP Raises Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Griffon were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $4,206,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at $140,754,045.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,899,970. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,020 shares of company stock worth $16,722,924 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Griffon Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GFF opened at $69.18 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

