HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 15,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Get Our Latest Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.