Quarry LP Has $50,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 630,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

AGNC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.