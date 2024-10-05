694 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 30.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $87.45.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

