Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 43.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $902.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

