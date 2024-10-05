Quarry LP Sells 269 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ashland by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Ashland by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

