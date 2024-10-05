Quarry LP Buys Shares of 5,000 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Evolus by 5,627.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 930,566 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $11,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $3,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.