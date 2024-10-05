Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL opened at $454.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $455.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

