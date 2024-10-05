Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.86 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

