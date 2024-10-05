Quarry LP Acquires 1,326 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2,550.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $41.33 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,881.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

